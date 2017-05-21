Crash After Prom In Ohio Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio troopers say a crash involving two students on prom night killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday in Lorain County, west of Cleveland.

Investigators say they think the driver was under the influence of drugs when he drove off the road and struck two utility poles.

Killed was Lindsey Rotuno, of Grafton, a student at Midview High School. The school says the accident happened after its prom on Saturday night.

Troopers say the driver, Chase Johnson, of Grafton, was taken to University Hospitals Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

