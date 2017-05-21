REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Freeland Hits 1 Of Rockies’ 4 HRs In 6-4 Win Over Reds

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado’s four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo on Sunday, leading the Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies extended the best start in franchise history by taking two of three from slumping Cincinnati. They have the NL’s best record at 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) remained unbeaten on the road, giving up four runs — three earned — in 5 2/3 innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth. The left-hander is 3-0 in five road starts.

Freeland also doubled and hit his first major league homer off Arroyo (3-4), connecting on a 71 mph pitch for a drive that carried over the wall in right field. Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also had solo shots off Arroyo, who has given up 15 homers — second-most in the NL.

