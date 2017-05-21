Frontier League

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
Florence 9, Normal 0

Windy City 4, Washington 3

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, ppd.

Windy City 3, Washington 1

Joliet 6, Schaumburg 3

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m.

No games scheduled

