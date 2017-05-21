REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kupcho Takes 1-shot Lead; Northwestern Leads By 8 At NCAAs

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Wake Forest sophomore Jennifer Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 in strong wind at Rich Harvest Farms to take a one-shot lead going into the final round of the rain-shortened NCAA Women’s Championship.

Northwestern shot 10-over 298 on Sunday and built an eight-shot lead over Kent State.

Kupcho was at even-par 144 and led by one shot over August Kim of Purdue, who had a 73. Leona Maguire, an Olympian at Duke, and Stanford’s Andrea Lee each shot 71 and were within four shots of the lead.

The top eight teams advance to match play after 54 holes. Among those in trouble of not advancing to the eight-team knockout stage were Florida State, Duke and Alabama.

Stroke play was reduced to 54 holes when play Saturday was washed out by rain.

