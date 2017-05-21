Ohio AP Media Organization Elects New Board Members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julie Wallace, managing editor of The (Elyria) Chronicle Telegram, was elected president of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors association for 2017-18 at the group’s annual convention Sunday.

Tony Geftos, reporter/ancho for WTVG in Toledo, was named president-elect.

The following directors were elected to three-year terms, which expire in 2020:

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 50,000: Rich Desrosiers, executive editor, The Canton Repository;

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 15,000: Victoria Dugger, editor, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel- Tribune;

— Representing Large-Market TV: Tom Bosco, reporter/anchor, WSYT/WTTE-TV, Columbus;

— Representing Small-Market TV: Kristi Leigh, anchor, WTVG, Toledo;

— Representing Large-Market Radio: Andy Chow, reporter, Ohio Public Radio and TV, Columbus;

— Representing Small-Market Radio: April Laissle, host/reporter, WYSO-FM, Yellow Springs.

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2018:

— At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Dave Murray, managing editor of The (Toledo) Blade;

— At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Mike Throne, managing editor of the Chillicothe Gazette;

The following director serves on the board, with a term expiring in 2019:

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 15,001-50,000: Todd Franko, editor of The (Youngstown) Vindicator.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative serving 1,400 daily newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

