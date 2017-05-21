Police: Video Store Robber First Gave Clerk Her Phone Number

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they identified a woman who robbed a northeast Ohio video store because she first gave a clerk her real phone number.

Akron police issued a warrant for aggravated robbery after tracing the phone number to the 41-year-old woman.

A store employee says the woman walked into the store on Tuesday afternoon and shopped for a DVD. She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account.

The employee says the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun. Reports show she demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

Reports say the employee gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money, and she fled the store.

No one was hurt.

