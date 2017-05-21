Senators-Penguins Sums
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Maatta 2 (Rust), 8:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 7 (Malkin, Daley), 12:03 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 6 (Rowney, Bonino), 16:04. 4, Pittsburgh, Wilson 2 (Rowney, Bonino), 18:17. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 9:10; Stone, OTT, (slashing), 10:08.
Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Cullen 2 (Rowney, Streit), 1:54. Penalties_Bonino, PIT, (high sticking), 8:00; Wingels, OTT, (roughing), 19:00.
Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 7 (Crosby, Malkin), 0:50 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Daley 1 (Kessel, Malkin), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Rust, PIT, (slashing), 5:25; Macarthur, OTT, (roughing), 7:21; Phaneuf, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Kunitz, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Cole, PIT, (holding), 9:48.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-7-6_25. Pittsburgh 15-13-8_36.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 3 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 10-7 (14 shots-10 saves), Condon 0-0 (22-19). Pittsburgh, Murray 2-0 (25-25).
A_18,635 (18,387). T_2:27.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.