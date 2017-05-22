REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cleveland Police Officer, Alleged Robber Exchange Gunfire

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a Cleveland police officer exchanged gunfire with an alleged robber, with no injuries reported.

Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night when members of the city’s Gang Impact Unit were patrolling on the east side and saw two men beating and robbing another man.

Police say the suspects ran as police came up, with one suspect shooting at officers. A female officer returned fire.

A 26-year-old man was arrested shortly afterward.

