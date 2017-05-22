Easter Shooting Suspect Pulled Over In Ohio

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police say a man they named in their investigation of a fatal Bangor shooting on Easter has turned up in Ohio.

WCSH-TV ( ) reports 40-year-old Antoinne Bethea was the passenger in a car police pulled over in Euclid, Ohio, on Sunday night. A background check showed he was wanted in Maine.

Police said Bethea was involved in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Terrance Durel Sr. Bethea is being held in Ohio in advance of extradition and court proceedings. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

