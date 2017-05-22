Feldman, Schebler Lead Reds To 5-1 Win Over Indians

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati’s long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Reds took the opener of the annual intrastate series. The teams play two games in Cincinnati followed by two in Cleveland. The Indians had won their last four at Great American Ball Park and six straight overall in the Ohio series.

Feldman (3-4) got the first victory by a Reds starter since May 9. He gave up four hits, including Jason Kipnis’ homer, while becoming the first Cincinnati starter in the last 10 games to make it through six innings. The Reds’ rotation is last in the NL in ERA and innings pitched.

Three relievers closed out a seven-hitter for Cincinnati’s second victory in 10 games.

