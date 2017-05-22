REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge: Ohio School Shooting Suspect Competent To Face Trial

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge says a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is competent to stand trial.

A Champaign County Juvenile Court judge made the ruling Monday after earlier hearing testimony from two psychologists who evaluated the 17-year-old.

Ely Serna is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He has denied the charges.

Serna’s attorney tells the Springfield News-Sun that he still is worried about the teen’s competency but he respects the court’s decision.

Authorities allege he fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding the teen, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Prosecutors want to try Serna as an adult.

