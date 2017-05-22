REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Gas Prices Rise, Now Even With National Average

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week and are now on par with the national average.

Ohio’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.36 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.26 a week ago and down 3 cents from the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.36 Monday. That’s 2 cents more than a week ago but above the average of $2.28 reported at this time last year.

AAA says upcoming summer travel should increase demand but likely not enough for a significant price increase.

___

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company