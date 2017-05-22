Ohio Gas Prices Rise, Now Even With National Average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week and are now on par with the national average.

Ohio’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.36 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.26 a week ago and down 3 cents from the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.36 Monday. That’s 2 cents more than a week ago but above the average of $2.28 reported at this time last year.

AAA says upcoming summer travel should increase demand but likely not enough for a significant price increase.

