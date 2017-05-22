REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tampering Charge Against Massacre Victim’s Brother Tossed

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio has dismissed evidence tampering and vandalism charges against the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved massacre.

Prosecutors asked for the dismissal Monday so they can take the case to a grand jury and keep additional evidence out of court.

The charges accused James Manley, of Peebles, of destroying a GPS tracking device.

Investigators trying to solve the slayings placed the device on Manley’s truck last month.

Manley turned himself in last week. He hasn’t been named a suspect in the killings.

His lawyer thinks investigators are trying to pressure Manley and wants to know what evidence prosecutors have.

Manley’s sister was among eight members of the Rhoden family shot near Piketon in April 2016. No arrests have been made in the slayings.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company