Man Crawls To Safety 4 Days After Falling From Cliff

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.

WJW-TV reports ( ) the man was found Monday in Elyria. He told firefighters he had been hiking on Thursday when he fell over a cliff into a river.

Assistant Chief Joe Pronesti, with the Elyria Fire Department, said the cliff is anywhere from 30 to 100 feet high, depending on where the man fell.

Pronesti said surviving the initial fall was remarkable enough, but he was “absolutely amazed” the man escaped hypothermia and was able to crawl to safety with numerous injuries.

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

