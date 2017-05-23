New Ohio Crime Lab Will Test Only Drugs Including Heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A new state crime lab will focus exclusively on testing drugs including opiates contributing to record overdose deaths.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab in Springfield will test drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and officials from Clark County and Springfield planned to unveil the lab Tuesday.

BCI also operates crime labs in Bowling Green, London and Richfield.

Last year a record 3,050 Ohioans died from fatal drug overdoses, most of them heroin- or painkiller-related deaths.

