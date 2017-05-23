REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio City Seeks Historical Designation To Boost Rebuilding

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is hoping a historical designation for its downtown will spur rehabilitation with state and federal tax credits.

A municipal commission in Alliance has teamed up with the Ohio History Connection to have the city’s downtown declared an area of historical significance and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joseph Mazzola, the city’s development director, says the designation could help Alliance because of its downtown’s unique history.

The Alliance Review reports (http://bit.ly/2qcrtR1) Mazzola said downtown never functioned as a major thoroughfare for cars but instead was located near the railroad.

Mazzola says the goal is to market downtown as a place of destinations, such as the city’s Cat Fanciers’ Association Foundation Feline Historical Museum.

