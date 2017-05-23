REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Opens New Crime Lab To Test Opiates, Other Drugs

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is opening a new crime lab focused exclusively on testing drugs such as opiates following the state’s deadliest-ever year for overdoses.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab in Springfield will test drugs like heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and officials from Clark County and Springfield planned to unveil the lab Tuesday.

BCI also operates crime labs in Bowling Green, London and Richfield.

Last year a record 3,050 Ohioans died from fatal drug overdoses, most of them heroin- or painkiller-related deaths.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company