Ohio Pulls Back Unbid $71 Million Lottery Contract Request

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state’s gambling operations.

The commission wanted the state Controlling Board to approve a two-year contract with Intralot that also included waiving competitive bidding for two-year contract renewal options through 2027.

The last request for a lottery proposal was issued 10 years ago.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) state Sen. Jay Hottinger says it’s uncertain how good the state’s deal with Intralot is.

The paper reports that Intralot has been paid $259 million since 2009 to provide Ohio’s lottery terminals and electronic slot machines at racinos.

