Police Say Alleged Bank Robber, Customer Exchange Gunfire

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a bank robber and a bank customer exchanged gunfire during a robbery.

No arrests were made and police in Colerain Township in suburban Cincinnati were searching for the suspect and an accomplice after the Monday morning robbery.

Police say bank employees reported a man wearing dark clothes and a black hat came into the bank around 11 a.m. and demanded money.

At some point the robber and a bank customer exchanged shots. Police say the customer was legally carrying a firearm. It’s unclear if the robber was injured.

Sgt. James Love, a Colerain Township police spokesman, says police are asking local hospitals to be on the lookout for a gunshot victim.

