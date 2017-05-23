Report Says 2 Ohio Back-up Dancer Brothers Safe After Blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A report says twin brothers from Ohio who are backup dancers for singer Ariana Grande are safe after the deadly blast following Grande’s concert in northern England.

WCMH-TV in Columbus reports ( ) brothers Brian and Scott Nicholson are shaken up but are all right after the Monday attack.

The station reports the brothers graduated from Strongsville in suburban Cleveland in 2003 and have toured with Grande for several years.

Authorities say the attack by an apparent suicide bomber killed 22 and injured dozens.

