Residents In Akron Want More Done About Problems At Park

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Residents in Akron want city leaders to do more to address violence at a park where gunshots scattered children earlier this month.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) that the local baseball association has hired an off-duty Akron police officer to patrol the fields at Davenport Park.

The paper says that until that hiring, not a single Little League team from outside the city would play at the park.

No one was injured after a fight among teenagers on a basketball court may 16 that ended with shots fired.

About 70 parents and residents attended an Akron city council meeting Monday. They say the city is doing too little too late about problems at the park.

City records show 15 police reports filed relating to park incidents since 2013.

