Stanford Takes Step Toward Another Finals At NCAA

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Albane Valenzuela of Stanford won three of her last four holes to close out her match on the 17th hole, and the Cardinal took the first step toward reaching the title match for the third straight year in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.

Stanford advanced with a 3-2 victory over Baylor and faced Arizona State on Tuesday afternoon at Rich Harvest Farms. Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn, who won the individual title Monday, led the Sun Devils to a 5-0 victory over Florida.

In the other quarterfinals, host school and No. 1 seed Northwestern overcame a rugged start to beat Kent State 3-2. Southern California knocked out Ohio State 3-1-1, when Robynn Ree lagged her 45-foot putt up a ridge to tap-in range for a 1-up victory over Rio Watanabe.

