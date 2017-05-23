REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US Agency Won’t Declare Lake Erie’s Waters In Ohio Impaired

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it won’t declare Ohio’s western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.

The EPA’s decision means Ohio will continue to take the lead on fighting the algae blooms in the shallowest of the Great Lakes that have fouled drinking water in recent years.

Ohio regulators have resisted calls to designate its portion of the lake an impaired watershed.

Several environmental groups have been pushing the EPA to make the designation and pave the way for increased pollution regulations.

Those groups last month sued the EPA to force the agency to make a decision on whether the western part of the lake should be declared impaired.

The federal lawsuit urged the EPA to step in and take action under the Clean Water Act.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company