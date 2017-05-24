REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Second kayaker’s body recovered on Scioto River near Marion

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MARION (AP) — Searchers have found the second body of a kayaker in Marion County.

Authorities recovered the body of 28-year-old Raymond Williams in the Scioto River on Wednesday.

He and 29-year-old Tyler Webb were kayaking near Marion on Monday. Webb’s body was spotted by a fisherman and recovered by rescue teams Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey says it appears they got into trouble almost immediately after launching their kayaks near a lowhead dam.

He says the dams create a deceptively dangerous hydraulic pull that easily trap experienced swimmers.

The sheriff says Webb was wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

Both of the men were from Marion.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company