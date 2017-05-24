AAC Agrees To Keep Women’s Basketball Tourney In Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The American Athletic Conference will continue to play its women’s basketball tournament at a Connecticut casino.

The conference announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to have the Mohegan Sun to host the tournament through the 2020 season.

The event has been held for the past four years in the casino’s arena, which seats about 8,000 people.

The venue is home for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and is about 30 miles south of UConn’s campus in Storrs. UConn is one of the top draws for women’s hoops, having never lost an AAC regular season or tournament game.

Since 2014, the American has led all Division I women’s tournaments in attendance, averaging just over 30,000 fans for the four day event.

