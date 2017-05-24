REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Garrett Not Practicing With Browns Because Of ‘little Nick’

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick, is not practicing because of an unspecified injury.

Garrett was not on the field Wednesday, and after the workout he said the team is being “cautious about a little nick.” The former Texas A&M star would not reveal the injury and said he’ll be back practicing next week.

Garrett signed a four-year, $30 million contract last week and the Browns aren’t taking any chances with him risking further injury. Coach Hue Jackson indicated Garrett might be dealing with some soreness following last week’s rookie minicamp, but he did disclose Garrett’s problem.

Also, rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers and veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt were kept off the field.

The Browns got a scare during practice when wide receiver Corey Coleman was slow getting up after a catch. Coleman stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking into the trainer’s room with a member of the medical staff.

Jackson said Coleman “will be fine.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company