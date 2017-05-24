Garrett Not Practicing With Browns Because Of ‘little Nick’

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick, is not practicing because of an unspecified injury.

Garrett was not on the field Wednesday, and after the workout he said the team is being “cautious about a little nick.” The former Texas A&M star would not reveal the injury and said he’ll be back practicing next week.

Garrett signed a four-year, $30 million contract last week and the Browns aren’t taking any chances with him risking further injury. Coach Hue Jackson indicated Garrett might be dealing with some soreness following last week’s rookie minicamp, but he did disclose Garrett’s problem.

Also, rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers and veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt were kept off the field.

The Browns got a scare during practice when wide receiver Corey Coleman was slow getting up after a catch. Coleman stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking into the trainer’s room with a member of the medical staff.

Jackson said Coleman “will be fine.”

