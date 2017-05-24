Indians RF Chisenhall Scratched, Evaluated For Head Injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup and is being evaluated for a possible head injury.

The Indians announced the change about 30 minutes before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chisenhall was tagged out sliding headfirst at home plate Sunday against Houston. He started Monday, but didn’t play Tuesday against the Reds.

Chisenhall is batting .261 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 33 games. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right shoulder and was activated April 13.

Daniel Robertson replaced Chisenhall and batted ninth.

