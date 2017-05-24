REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Indians RF Chisenhall Scratched, Evaluated For Head Injury

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup and is being evaluated for a possible head injury.

The Indians announced the change about 30 minutes before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chisenhall was tagged out sliding headfirst at home plate Sunday against Houston. He started Monday, but didn’t play Tuesday against the Reds.

Chisenhall is batting .261 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 33 games. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right shoulder and was activated April 13.

Daniel Robertson replaced Chisenhall and batted ninth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company