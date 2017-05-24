REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Northeast Ohio Police Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in the northeast Ohio city of Canton say two officers have fatally shot a suspect.

The (Canton) Repository reports ( ) that the Canton police chief said the suspect was killed shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect or officers and details about the shooting.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Canton is 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company