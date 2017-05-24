Ohio Police: Man Holding Woman By Neck Is Killed By Officer

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer responding to a 911 call in Ohio shot and killed a man who was holding an 18-year-old woman by the neck.

Canton’s police chief says the man refused to let go and moved like he was going to hurt the woman before an officer shot him in the head early Wednesday.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Hayden Stutz. Police Chief Bruce Lawver says Stutz had said several times that he had a pistol and he didn’t care what happened.

The Repository ( ) reports no gun was found.

Court records say Stutz was released from jail Monday and due in court Wednesday on a disorderly conduct charge.

Police in North Canton say Stutz was arrested Monday at a park where he was challenging people to fight.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments