REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Suspect In Ohio House Fire That Killed 7 Is Denied Bond

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of setting a house fire that killed seven of his neighbors has been denied bond at his first court appearance.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stanley Ford appeared in court in Akron on Wednesday. He had one charge of aggravated arson and seven charges of aggravated murder read out to him.

The judge denied bond to Ford, citing potential risks to the community. Charges could be amended so that Ford faces the death penalty.

Police arrested Ford on Tuesday. He’s accused of setting a fire on May 15 that killed a couple and five children.

Investigators aren’t discussing a possible motive or what led them to Ford.

A public defender was appointed to represent Ford. Ford is due back in court on Thursday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company