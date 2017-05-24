The Latest: Group Backs Plan For $20M To Fight Opioid Crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on deliberations on Gov. John Kasich’s opioid spending proposal (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A state commission in Ohio has agreed to move forward on the governor’s request to invest $20 million in the fight against the state and national opioid crisis.

The plan calls for putting $12 million toward scientific breakthroughs and developing products in areas including pharmaceuticals and health technologies.

Another $8 million will fund a technology challenge that will give out grants and prizes for bringing scientific ideas to the public.

The Third Frontier Commission agreed to back the request Wednesday.

Ohio led the nation with 2,700 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2015, a 28 percent increase over the year before.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) outlined his plan for putting more money toward the opioid crisis during his State of the State address in April.

1:30 p.m.

A state commission in Ohio is debating making available $12 million to support scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the nation’s opioid crisis.

The head of the Third Frontier Commission told members Wednesday that the request for proposals would pay for developing products in the areas of diagnostics, devices, pharmaceuticals and health technologies.

It’s the first portion of $20 million Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has asked the commission to approve for research and development around opioid addiction, prevention, and treatment.

Commission Director Norm Chagnon has been answering questions on awarding the $12 million a meeting where final action has not yet been taken.

12:40 a.m.

A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik’s) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.

The Third Frontier Commission will debate the request on Wednesday.

Kasich called for dedicating the funding stream, and distributing it quickly, during his State of the State address in April.

Ohio led the nation with 2,700 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2015, a 28 percent increase over the previous year. Commissioners will begin Wednesday’s gathering with a briefing on the state of the crisis and response.

Researchers in addiction and drug abuse at top tier Ohio institutions say their studies of potentially groundbreaking treatments and technologies can benefit from a financial boost.

