18-year-old, 19-year-old Killed In Crash

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two young Ohio women were killed in a crash when they failed to stop at stop sign.

Ohio state police say 18-year-old Myka Gray was driving in Geauga (jee-AW’-guh) County when her car was hit by another car going through an intersection. Gray and her passenger, 19-year-old Kayleigh O’Brien, both of Perry, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son in the other car were treated for minor injuries.

Police say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

