Abercrombie Reports 1Q Loss

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 72 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $661.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.3 million.

Abercrombie shares have climbed slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 48 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

_____

Keywords: Abercrombie & Fitch, Earnings Report

