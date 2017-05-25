REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Alabama-Florida State Open ABC's Saturday Night Football

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
A potential matchup of preseason No. 1 vs. No. 2 between Alabama and Florida State will be ABC’s first Saturday night football game of the 2017 season.

ESPN/ABC announced Thursday its opening-weekend schedule, along with the Saturday prime-time games for the first three weeks of the season.

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles, both likely to be ranked near the top of The Associated Press preseason Top 25, will meet in Atlanta on Saturday night, Sept. 2.

ESPN’s first showcase game of the opening weekend will be Ohio State at Indiana on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. The Buckeyes will also be in prime time in week two when they host Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Miami at Florida State will be the ABC Saturday night game on Sept. 16.

