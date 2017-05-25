Bond Set At $7M For Suspect In Ohio House Fire That Killed 7

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set bond at $7 million for an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed seven of his neighbors, including five children.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stanley Ford was initially denied bond initially, but that changed after his lawyer argued on Thursday that Ford is married with two kids and hasn’t been convicted.

Ford is charged with one count of arson and seven counts of murder.

Ford has pleaded not guilty. Charges could be amended so that he faces the death penalty.

Ford is accused of setting a house fire on May 15 that killed a couple and five children in Akron. Investigators aren’t discussing a possible motive or what led them to Ford.

He is next due for arraignment on June 9.

