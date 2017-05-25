Cleveland Ordered To Reinstate Airport Whistleblower

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal officials say Cleveland must reinstate a whistleblower who was demoted after raising concerns about staffing shortages and safety at Hopkins International Airport.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the city must pay Abdul-Malik Ali nearly $96,000 for lost income, pain and suffering and attorney’s fees.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) Ali filed suit after OSHA found he was demoted for alerting federal authorities.

In the complaint, Ali says he was demoted from field maintenance manager in February 2015 after he told a Federal Aviation Administration inspector his crews were understaffed during a recent snowstorm.

The city has claimed the former airport director did not know of Ali’s conversation with the FAA before his demotion.

The city says Ali was reassigned due to complaints that he was a poor manager.

