Hamilton Finds Quicksand Sign As Reds’ Game Washed Out

CLEVELAND (AP) — A day after scoring the go-ahead run from first base on a ninth-inning single, Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton arrived at Progressive Field and saw a quicksand sign had been placed on his locker-room chair along with a bag of drying agent used on infields.

Cleveland’s front office already had tweeted a photo of his welcome.

“I saw that on social media,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s pretty cool, to be honest with you. Quicksand can stop anybody. That’s the first time any team has ever done something like that.”

Hamilton leads the major leagues with 23 stolen bases, but he didn’t get to swipe any Thursday. The Reds’ game at the Indians was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Hamilton beat out a relay throw to avoid a game-ending double play on Wednesday night — a video review was needed — then came home on Zack Cozart’s two-run, two-out single in Cincinnati’s 4-3 win.

Hamilton doesn’t actually expect opponents to turn infield dirt to goo.

“Dirt is just dirt,” he said. “I don’t think anyone does that because that would also slow down their guys who could steal bases. But I joke about that in Chicago (at Wrigley Field), when I see their grounds crew with the hoses. I tell them, ‘That’s more than enough water.’ Now, in the minor leagues, I think some teams did do that to try and slow me down.”

Hamilton has been caught stealing three times, including by Indians catcher Yan Gomes on Tuesday night.

“He has game-changing speed,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He can disrupt a game so much.”

The Reds won two of three this week against their Ohio rival. Both teams pushed back their scheduled starting pitchers a day.

MAKING MOVES

Cincinnati claimed RHP Jake Buchanan off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and placed LHP Amir Garrett on the 10-day DL with right hip inflammation). Garrett is 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts. 1B-OF Peter O’Brien, who was playing for Triple-A Louisville, was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who missed games Tuesday and Wednesday, was put on the seven-day concussion DL. “We don’t know,” Francona said when asked how Chisenhall got hurt. “I don’t think he does either. The first time he really said anything was yesterday. He felt groggy.”

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman, slated to start Friday at Philadelphia, allowed a career-high six runs over 4 2/3 innings in his last start against Colorado on May 20.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger, scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against Kansas City, made his longest start in the majors on May 20 at Houston, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight.

___

More AP baseball:

Comments

comments