REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Indians, Reds Postponed By Rain, Rescheduled For July 24

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati has won two of three in the matchup of Ohio rivals. The Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off Cody Allen for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. After avoiding a game-ending double play, Billy Hamilton scored the go-ahead run from first base on Zack Cozart’s single.

Right-handers Mike Clevinger and Tim Adelman were Thursday’s scheduled starters.

The Indians open a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday, and the Reds begin a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company