Indians, Reds Postponed By Rain, Rescheduled For July 24

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati has won two of three in the matchup of Ohio rivals. The Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off Cody Allen for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. After avoiding a game-ending double play, Billy Hamilton scored the go-ahead run from first base on Zack Cozart’s single.

Right-handers Mike Clevinger and Tim Adelman were Thursday’s scheduled starters.

The Indians open a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday, and the Reds begin a three-game series at Philadelphia.

