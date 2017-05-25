Jury Selection Begins In Ohio Officer’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — More than 200 people are due to report to an Ohio courthouse as jury selection gets underway in the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Prospective jurors for Ray Tensing’s case on Thursday will receive lengthy questionnaires to complete.

Questions haven’t been made public. Those for the first trial covered topics ranging from personal dealings with police to opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement. The first trial ended in a November mistrial.

Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) wants to keep the retrial in Hamilton County. Tensing’s attorneys have asked her to dismiss the charges, alleging the county prosecutor violated her gag order.

Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati officer, testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company