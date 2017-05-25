REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lue: Cavs’ Irving Feeling ‘good’ After Game 4 Ankle Injury

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says that Kyrie Irving’s left ankle is feeling “good” in advance of Cleveland’s Game 5 matchup Thursday night with the Celtics.

Irving was moving around and putting up shots during the Cavs’ morning shootaround.

The All-Star rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Game 4 when he stepped on Terry Rozier’s foot. Irving was able to stay on the floor and finish the game, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points.

Cleveland leads Boston 3-1 and can wrap up its third straight Eastern Conference title Thursday night.

Several Celtics are also fighting injuries as they try to stave off elimination.

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable with a right hip pointer. Jae Crowder is probable with a left groin strain, and Amir Johnson is probable with a right shoulder sprain.

