Ohio Judge Rejects Motion To Dismiss Charges Against Officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection is underway after an Ohio judge rejected a defense motion to dismiss charges in the retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Attorneys for former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing had filed a motion Wednesday saying comments made in an interview by county prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) violated the judge’s gag order and tried to influence and bias prospective jurors.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) ruled Thursday that the comments weren’t “egregious” enough to dismiss the case, but she warned prosecutors they could face contempt action.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop. His first trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter counts ended with a hung jury.

Comments

comments