Overnight Storms In Southwest Ohio Damage Businesses

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating reports of damage from severe overnight storms in southwest Ohio, possibly including tornadoes.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the National Weather Service is sending a team Thursday to check on conditions after reports of at least three tornado sightings, including a sighting 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Dayton area and another along Route 235 in the New Carlisle and Park Lane communities in Clark County.

WDTN-TV reports that at New Carlisle, the roofs of a gas station and a discount general store were torn off. At the gas station, the pumps were damaged and debris was scattered throughout the streets. Other businesses in New Carlisle and Park Lane also were damaged.

There were no initial reports of any injuries.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company