Toledo Polar Bear Cub To Move To Salt Lake City

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A playful polar bear that is popular among Toledo Zoo visitors is moving to Utah.

Zoo officials say 1-year-old Hope is being transferred to the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City this fall. She will be joining Nora, whose elderly partner died shortly after the bear arrived at the Oregon Zoo.

Zoo officials tell The Blade ( ) that the bears are important for breeding purposes and for research on the effects of climate change.

Hope has been staying with her mother Crystal at the Toledo Zoo. She was the seventh cub born at the zoo since 2006.

Zoo officials say Crystal will be reunited with her mate after Hope leaves. The zoo could have another cub along the way if the bears are ready to breed this year.

