4 Suspended In Early Release Of Man In Deadly Ohio Shootings

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Four county workers in Ohio are being suspended for the early release of a domestic violence suspect who later killed three people, including a small town police chief.

The suspensions announced Friday come after a review of how 43-year-old Thomas Hartless got out of jail in April.

A month later, on May 12, he fatally shot the police chief in Kirkersville near Columbus and his ex-girlfriend and her co-worker at a nursing home before killing himself.

The Licking County Municipal Court says two probation department employees have been suspended three weeks without pay while two others got two-week suspensions.

The court says one of the employees failed to completely review the court files involving Hartless and made an unsupported recommendation for his early release.

