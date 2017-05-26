International League
___
Durham at Rochester, ppd.
Louisville at Pawtucket, ppd.
Buffalo 4, Gwinnett 1
Charlotte 4, Syracuse 0
Norfolk at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, ppd.
Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 8:24 p.m.
Durham at Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.