REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Hospital Drops Rule Requiring Women To Wear Pantyhose

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work.

The Akron Beacon-Journal reports ( ) the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration.

The revised rules say female employees can return to wearing open-toe shoes.

A Summa Health vice president said in a memo that a focus group of employees provided feedback about the changes.

Other revisions include allowing “professional” capri pants and small-studded nose piercings. The hospital also no longer requires that non-offensive tattoos be covered.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company