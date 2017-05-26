REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Man Charged With Making Threats At Mexican Restaurant

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he walked into a Mexican restaurant and accused people of being “illegals” and threatened to kill everyone.

The Blade reports ( ) that police say 37-year-old Curtis Freeman, of Toledo, made the threats Monday at a restaurant in the Toledo suburb of Oregon. Court records show he was arrested Wednesday.

Ethnic intimidation is a fifth degree felony. Freeman is being held in Lucas County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Court records don’t indicate whether Freeman has an attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company