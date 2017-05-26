Previous Story
Ohio Man Charged With Making Threats At Mexican Restaurant
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he walked into a Mexican restaurant and accused people of being “illegals” and threatened to kill everyone.
The Blade reports ( ) that police say 37-year-old Curtis Freeman, of Toledo, made the threats Monday at a restaurant in the Toledo suburb of Oregon. Court records show he was arrested Wednesday.
Ethnic intimidation is a fifth degree felony. Freeman is being held in Lucas County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Court records don’t indicate whether Freeman has an attorney.