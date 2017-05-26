Ohio Troopers Say Boy, 15, Was Driving During Fatal Crash

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (AP) — The state Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was driving during a single-car crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) the unnamed 15-year-old from Springboro lost control of the car Thursday night and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over several times. The 17-year-old, also from Springboro, was ejected from the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the accident scene in Warren County’s Clearcreek Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The state patrol says the 17-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and cited speed as a likely cause for the crash.

The driver and a 16-year-old backseat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company