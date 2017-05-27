5 Twisters Confirmed From Storm In Southwest Ohio

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down during a storm that swept across southwest Ohio this week.

Weather service investigators say one of the tornadoes Wednesday night touched down in Warren County near Harveysburg. Another was on the ground for about three miles in Fayette County near Jamestown. The weather service says both tornadoes touched down in fields.

Two tornadoes touched down in Clark County and one in Miami County.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some homes and businesses in the Dayton-area received damage.

Some of the heaviest damage was northeast of Dayton in Park Layne, where a gas station was destroyed.

