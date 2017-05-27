Boy, 6, Goes Missing, Found Drowned At Ohio Country Club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a search for a missing Ohio 6-year-old boy ended when his body was found in a country club pool outside of Columbus.

Jude Kraft was reported missing at the country club Friday afternoon, triggering a search involving multiple law enforcement agencies. His body was found in the deep end of the pool at Worthington Hills Country Club in Franklin County’s Perry Township.

He was pronounced dead at a medical facility around 7 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine how Jude got into the pool, which had lifeguards on duty and others in the pool area.

Comments

comments